Amarillo Fire Department retires last green firetruck

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Every year, the Amarillo Fire Department responds to about 30,000 calls in its red and white firetrucks.
Years ago, all the firetrucks in its fleet were green.
This month, the Amarillo Fire Department has said goodbye to its last green fire truck.
It’s a truck originally put in service in June of 1996 and served many different purposes over the years.
“Since then, it’s been a couple of different units,” said Captain Kyle Joy with the Amarillo Fire Department. “It’s been Engine 15. Most recently, it was put out at our training tower as our training firetruck.”
The unique color that once encompassed all of trucks in AFD’s fleet was believed to make for a safer ride to and from calls at the time.
“One of the fire chiefs did a study and found that that color of green was more visible so our entire fleet of fire trucks on AFD at one time, were that color of green,” said Capt. Joy. “Chief Steve Ross, at one point, decided to go back to red firetrucks.”
The distinctive color isn’t just the only history of the truck.
It carries stories of those who served.
“Every firetruck has a different story. They responded to different fires, big events in Amarillo. So the fact that one is retiring, carries some history with our fire department in it,” said Capt. Joy.
The green truck has already been sent to auction where it can be purchased by a fire department in need.
“Other fire departments, maybe volunteer fire departments, fire departments that don’t have the means to purchase million dollar firetrucks can go and put that to use for their fire department,” said Capt. Joy.
The Amarillo Fire Department said its just received a new truck at Station 6 and is about to replace a ladder truck, all of which will be red.
