Workforce Solutions childcare funding increases

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions currently helps more than 2,000 children in families across the Panhandle with their childcare program.
“The funding has increased significantly in the last year with the federal budget, so we’re looking to serve about 200 more children than we currently have in service right now,” said Workforce Solutions director Trent Morris.
For those looking for work, in college, or needing to train for a new job, the company will fill the gap to help them pay for necessary childcare services.
“Individuals who are moderate to low-income who are debating whether or not they can afford daycare or take a job that pays, let’s say $15 to $20 and hour,” said Morris. “They might look at the cost of daycare and say it prohibitive to take that job. We’d like to subsidize the cost of that so they can participate in the workforce or go back and get re-trained.”
“We’re grateful for those funds and now we’re looking for the families who need those assistances who are working or in training,” said Morris. “We want to make sure those funds get utilized in the area and we take advantage of it while we have those funds here in the Panhandle.”
Program manager for Childcare Services at Workforce Solutions, Frances Garcia, said the program will also serve low-income families to keep them in the workforce.
“If you’re a single parent, you need to be working or going to school a minimum of 25 hours per week,” she said. “If it’s a two-parent household, it can be a combination of 50 hours per week.”
For more information on their child care services and to apply, visit the Workforce Solutions website.
Garcia said the increase in funding will also allow them to help their clients afford better quality childcare.
“Children who attend quality childcare have an advantage to be more successful,” she said. “As they progress in school, they’ll graduate and go off to college and they can come back and have a business or be very successful in whatever their career may be.”
Workforce Solutions is hoping more people will take advantage of the service to increase the number of working people in the Panhandle.
“There’s employers out there wanting to hire them all day long, so we certainly need them participating in the workforce,” said Morris.
