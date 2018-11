It is another cold start to the morning with temps mainly below freezing in the 20′s and teens. Skies will remain dry and mostly sunny today. Afternoon high temps will stay below normal but warm back into the 40′s and 50′s. Sunshine sticks around through the end of the week. Temps warm back to seasonal highs in the 60′s Thursday and Friday. Another cold front drops us back into the 40′s for the weekend.