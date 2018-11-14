United Way, 2-1-1 partnering for tours of community service agencies

By Jacob Helker | November 14, 2018 at 10:00 AM CST - Updated November 14 at 10:00 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Residents in Amarillo will get the opportunity to learn about free community services throughout the city.

United Way of Amarillo & Canyon is partnering with 2-1-1 to give tours of community service centers throughout the city on Nov. 15.

Visits will include:

  • 9:05 a.m. - Eveline Rivers Sunshine Cottage
  • 9:40 a.m. - Martha’s Home
  • 10:15 a.m. - Sharing Hope Ministry
  • 10:45 a.m. - The Parc
  • 11:15 a.m. - Salvation Army

The morning will also include presentations from Amarillo Housing First and Guyon Saunders Resource Center.

Those interested can meet at 8:00 a.m. at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center in Amarillo.

Participants must provide their own transportation.

