United Way, 2-1-1 partnering for tours of community service agencies

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Residents in Amarillo will get the opportunity to learn about free community services throughout the city.
United Way of Amarillo & Canyon is partnering with 2-1-1 to give tours of community service centers throughout the city on Nov. 15.
Visits will include:
- 9:05 a.m. - Eveline Rivers Sunshine Cottage
- 9:40 a.m. - Martha’s Home
- 10:15 a.m. - Sharing Hope Ministry
- 10:45 a.m. - The Parc
- 11:15 a.m. - Salvation Army
The morning will also include presentations from Amarillo Housing First and Guyon Saunders Resource Center.
Those interested can meet at 8:00 a.m. at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center in Amarillo.
Participants must provide their own transportation.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.