Red River announces opening day for 2018/19 season

RED RIVER, NM (KFDA) - For all the skiers and snowboarders out there; Red River’s opening day has been announced for the 2018/19 season.
Opening day will be next week on November 21.
Red River recently received 18 inches of snow, bringing the season total to 30 inches.
You can find lift ticket prices for the season here.
The town has more events scheduled next week such as winter tubing, a frozen turkey race and more.
If skiing and snowboarding isn’t your thing, Red River offers a variety of activities throughout the town during the winter season.
