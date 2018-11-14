Randall County officials searching for wanted man

Randall County officials are searching for 19-year-old Colton Thomas Cooper for felony probation violation (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 14, 2018 at 9:52 AM CST - Updated November 14 at 9:52 AM

RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Randall County officials are searching for a man wanted for felony probation violation.

Colton Thomas Cooper, 19, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office on a felony probation violation for unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

Cooper is described as 6-foot-tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $100.

*** WANTED WEDNESDAY *** Meet Colton Thomas Cooper who's wanted out of Randall County on a Felony Probation Violation...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 14, 2018

