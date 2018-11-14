Randall County officials searching for wanted man

RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Randall County officials are searching for a man wanted for felony probation violation.
Colton Thomas Cooper, 19, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office on a felony probation violation for unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Cooper is described as 6-foot-tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $100.
