2 physicians from Texas Tech Health Sciences Center to be honored

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Superior Healthplan will present two Texas Tech pediatricians with their 2018 Foster Care Center of Excellence Award on Wednesday.
Todd Bell, M.D. and Rachel Anderson, M.D. are being honored for what the organization says is a notable contribution to the care of those in foster care, as well as their families.
The awards will be presented at the TTUHSC School of Medicine in Amarillo from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
According to Superior, TTUHSC met over 60 criteria for the award, including programs, quality and staffing requirements.
