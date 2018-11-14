Panhandle PBS presents screening of documentary on Native American impact in pop music

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Panhandle PBS’s newest Indie Lens pop-up screening will focus on Native American culture and its impact on popular music in the U.S.
“Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World" is a documentary detailing the impact Native American musicians made on the American musicial landscape, in the face of decades of censorship.
The film will screen on Nov. 15 at the Amarillo College Concert Hall Theatre at 6:30 p.m.
The showing will be preceded by a short concert by Mind Plays, a band whose family is of Native American descent.
The event is free and open to the public.
