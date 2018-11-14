'Game of Thrones' returning in April 2019 for final season

This image released by HBO shows Kit Harington, left, and Emilia Clarke on the season finale of "Game of Thrones." The eighth and last season of "Game of Thrones" finally has a date with destiny. HBO said Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, that the series will return in April 2019 with six episodes to conclude its run. (Macall B. Polay/HBO via AP) (Macall B. Polay)