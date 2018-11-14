Clovis man arrested after officials say he sent inappropriate messages to a child

Clovis man arrested after officials say he sent inappropriate messages to a child
By Britt Snipes | November 13, 2018 at 6:31 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 6:31 PM

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Clovis man has been arrested after Curry County officials say they caught him sending inappropriate messages, explicit photos and videos of himself to a child.

On September 26, officials say a Clovis resident reported that his 12-year-old daughter had received inappropriate messages through social media from 49-year-old Calvin Lary.

The parent gave the sheriff’s deputy access to his daughter’s social media, where they monitored the account, posing as the 12-year-old girl.

Officials say Lary continued to send inappropriate messages, photos and videos.

Sheriff’s deputies arranged a meeting with Lary at a local business where deputies would be waiting.

Curry County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lary on November 8 and charged him with child solicitation by electronic communication device and attempted criminal sexual communication with a child.

Lary was booked into the Curry County Detention Center and is being held pending a hearing.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.