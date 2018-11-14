Beautiful pictures show bison enjoying first snow of the year at Caprock Canyons State Park

CAPROCK CANYONS STATE PARK, TX (KFDA) - These beautiful images show bison grazing comfortably, standing on a blanket of fresh snow at Caprock Canyons State Park.
Over the weekend, the Texas Panhandle received its first measurable snowfall this year. In fact, it was the first measurable snowfall in almost two years.
These images, taken by Annie Hepp with Texas Parks and Wildlife, show the bison enjoying the cold weather.
In a Facebook post, Hepp wrote:
The post garnered quite a bit of attention around social media with more than 1,800 reactions and more than 4,400 shares.
The area is expecting another cold front this coming weekend, but snow is not in the forecast. You can get the latest weather updates here.
