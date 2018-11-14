Beautiful pictures show bison enjoying first snow of the year at Caprock Canyons State Park

These beautiful images captured bison enjoying the first snowfall of the year in Texas (Source: Annie Hepp, Texas Parks and Wildlife)
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 14, 2018 at 11:01 AM CST - Updated November 14 at 11:02 AM

CAPROCK CANYONS STATE PARK, TX (KFDA) - These beautiful images show bison grazing comfortably, standing on a blanket of fresh snow at Caprock Canyons State Park.

Over the weekend, the Texas Panhandle received its first measurable snowfall this year. In fact, it was the first measurable snowfall in almost two years.

These images, taken by Annie Hepp with Texas Parks and Wildlife, show the bison enjoying the cold weather.

In a Facebook post, Hepp wrote:

I’ve always wanted to see the canyons in the snow and today I got my wish. Photos cannot even begin to do justice to the incredible beauty of a fresh blanket of white snow on the red rock. Watching the bison grazing comfortably while a biting wind froze my fingers was so amazing. Even the little calves didn’t seem to mind the cold. So grateful for this opportunity!
Annie Hepp, Texas Parks and Wildlife

The post garnered quite a bit of attention around social media with more than 1,800 reactions and more than 4,400 shares.

The area is expecting another cold front this coming weekend, but snow is not in the forecast. You can get the latest weather updates here.

