Texas Tech inviting community to receive free memory screenings

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - In hopes to spread more awareness about Alzheimer’s, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will be screening residents from nine in the morning until one in the afternoon.
Everyone is invited to attend this screening.
“The purpose of doing this event is to improve the awareness among the community about this condition,” said Dr. Ravindra Bharadwaj of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “We are checking the cognitive impairment which is the definition for dementia. The most important cause of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease. Like, two-thirds of the cases of dementia are caused by Alzheimer’s.”
The Montreal Cognitive Assessment test focuses on things like concentration, attention, calculations and visual skills.
“Based on that, we can determine if the person is having significant cognitive impairment or not,” said Dr. Bharadwaj. “It is a pretty sensitive test. It’s almost close to 97% sensitive, to pick up the mild cognitive impairment.”
While Tech says there’s no cure yet for the disease, early detection can help recognize what may be causing it.
“A lot of conditions can cause the dementia and Alzheimer’s such as vitamin deficiency, thyroid problems or any other medical conditions,” said Dr. Bharadwaj. “People can be checked about that and corrected.”
Texas Tech believes a healthy lifestyle can help fight against this disease and encourages residents to ask questions about Alzheimer’s.
Tomorrow’s screening will be held on the first floor lobby of the TTUHSC School of Medicine, located at 1400 S. Coulter Street.
Flu vaccines will also be available at tomorrow’s event.
The cost for these vaccines is based upon your insurance. If you don’t have insurance, it’s $40.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.