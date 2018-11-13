Texas DPS launches new social media accounts

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has launched new social media accounts to accommodate each region across the state and provide a variety of information.
DPS says the expanded social media network will complement the existing social media channels and provide region-specific information that is unique to the Panhandle.
The DPS Facebook page for the Panhandle region is called ‘Texas Department of Public Safety Northwest Texas’. The new Twitter handle is @txdpsnorthwest and the page can be found here.
