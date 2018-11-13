Star Wars themed event to celebrate 15 children being adopted in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Randall County District Courthouse will be celebrating National Adoption Day with a Star Wars themed event.
The event will highlight the importance of adoption by celebrating the adoption of 15 children in the Amarillo area.
According to officials, as of September, around 554 children and teens in the Panhandle were in need of adoption. However, only half were given a new family of their own.
“Here in the last couple of years we have seen a rise in the number of removals from homes of origin which has caused a shortage in the number of foster homes we have in the area,” said Rebecca Robinson, CPS Foster and Adoptive Development Supervisor.
CPS is calling the event the “Luke and Leia Were Adopted” celebration.
“Luke and Lea if you can remember, they were both adopted,” said Micah Smith, CPS Adoption Supervisor. “This is a day for these kids to get their family. They have the legal adoption hearing on that day and those children are getting adopted at that moment. It’s an emotional time.”
At the celebration, three judges will be present to adopt 15 children to 11 families, with ages ranging from six months to 16-years-old.
The event will also have characters from Star Wars, a photo booth, and goodie-bags for the children.
Robinson said, “Fostering and adopting is a journey and most of the non-relative families that will be getting adopted tomorrow started off with a thought and a prayer.”
The “Luke and Leia Were Adopted” event will be held this Thursday, November 15 at the Randall County District Courthouse.
