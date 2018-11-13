School delays and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 13

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Below is a list of all active school and business delays for Tuesday, November 13.
Need your school or business closing listed on this page? Contact the NewsChannel10 Newsroom by phone at (806) 383-1010 or email at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Please have the station password ready.
Adrian: On time
Amarillo: On time
Amarillo College: On time
Ascension Academy: On time
Booker: School will start at 9:00 a.m.
Borger: On time
Bovina: On time
Boys Ranch: School will start at 9:00 a.m.
Bushland: On time
Canadian: On time
Central Baptist Christian Academy: On time
Canyon: On time
Channing: School will start at 10:00 a.m.
Childress: On time
Clarendon: On time
Claude: School will start at 10:00 a.m. and buses will run 2 hours late on pavement only. The Pullman bus route will not run due to road conditions.
Darrouzett: School will start at 9:00 a.m.
Dalhart: On time
Dimmitt: On time
Dumas: On time. The Veterans Day program has been scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 10:00 a.m.
Farwell: On time
Follett: On time
Forgan: On time
Fort Elliot: On time
Frank Phillips College: On time
Friona: On time
Grandview-Hopkins: Classes are cancelled.
Groom: On time
Gruver: School will begin at 9:00 a.m. and buses will run.
Happy: On time
Hart: On time
Hartley: On time
Hedley: On time
Holy Cross: On time
House, NM: On time
Hereford: On time
Hereford Daycare: On time
Higgins: On time
Highland Park: On time
Kelton: On time
Kress: On time
Lazbuddie: On time
Lefors: Classes will begin at 10:00 a.m. Bus will run 2 hours late.
McLean: On time
Memphis: On time
Miami: On time
Montessori Day School: On time
Nazareth: On time
Pampa: Classes will begin at 10:00 a.m. Buses will run 2 hours late and there will be no AM Pre-K classes.
Panhandle: School will start at 9:00 a.m. No buses will run.
Perryton: On time
Plemmons-Stinnet-Phillips: On time
Premier Academy: On time
Pringle-Morse: On time
Richard Milburn Academy: On time
River Road: On time
San Jacinto Christian Academy: On time
San Jon: On time
Shamrock: On time
Silverton: On time
Spearman: School will start at 9:00 a.m. Buses will run and breakfast will be served.
Spring Creek: On time
Stratford: On time
Sunray: School will start at 9:00 a.m. Buses will run and school breakfast will be served.
Tandem Academy: On time
Texhoma: On time
Texline: On time
Tulia: On time
Turkey: On time
Vega: On time
Vista Academy: On time
Walcott: On time
Wheeler: On time
White Deer: On time
