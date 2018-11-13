School delays and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 13

School delays and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 13
By Britt Snipes | November 12, 2018 at 7:18 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 7:33 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Below is a list of all active school and business delays for Tuesday, November 13.

Schools

Adrian: On time

Amarillo: On time

Amarillo College: On time

Ascension Academy: On time

Booker: School will start at 9:00 a.m.

Borger: On time

Bovina: On time

Boys Ranch: School will start at 9:00 a.m.

Bushland: On time

Canadian: On time

Central Baptist Christian Academy: On time

Canyon: On time

Channing: School will start at 10:00 a.m.

Childress: On time

Clarendon: On time

Claude: School will start at 10:00 a.m. and buses will run 2 hours late on pavement only. The Pullman bus route will not run due to road conditions.

Darrouzett: School will start at 9:00 a.m.

Dalhart: On time

Dimmitt: On time

Dumas: On time. The Veterans Day program has been scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 10:00 a.m.

Farwell: On time

Follett: On time

Forgan: On time

Fort Elliot: On time

Frank Phillips College: On time

Friona: On time

Grandview-Hopkins: Classes are cancelled.

Groom: On time

Gruver: School will begin at 9:00 a.m. and buses will run.

Happy: On time

Hart: On time

Hartley: On time

Hedley: On time

Holy Cross: On time

House, NM: On time

Hereford: On time

Hereford Daycare: On time

Higgins: On time

Highland Park: On time

Kelton: On time

Kress: On time

Lazbuddie: On time

Lefors: Classes will begin at 10:00 a.m. Bus will run 2 hours late.

McLean: On time

Memphis: On time

Miami: On time

Montessori Day School: On time

Nazareth: On time

Pampa: Classes will begin at 10:00 a.m. Buses will run 2 hours late and there will be no AM Pre-K classes.

Panhandle: School will start at 9:00 a.m. No buses will run.

Perryton: On time

Plemmons-Stinnet-Phillips: On time

Premier Academy: On time

Pringle-Morse: On time

Richard Milburn Academy: On time

River Road: On time

San Jacinto Christian Academy: On time

San Jon: On time

Shamrock: On time

Silverton: On time

Spearman: School will start at 9:00 a.m. Buses will run and breakfast will be served.

Spring Creek: On time

Stratford: On time

Sunray: School will start at 9:00 a.m. Buses will run and school breakfast will be served.

Tandem Academy: On time

Texhoma: On time

Texline: On time

Tulia: On time

Turkey: On time

Vega: On time

Vista Academy: On time

Walcott: On time

Wheeler: On time

White Deer: On time

