New OPSU scholarship gives incentive to future educators

GOODWELL, OK (KFDA) - A new scholarship at Oklahoma Panhandle State University could help students pay for school while investing in Oklahoma education.
The Panhandle Promise scholarship, made possible by a $500,000 donation from an anonymous donor, will provide “gap funding” for chosen students, paying the remainder of their tuition and fees after any other financial aid.
In exchange, students commit to earning a four-year degree at OPSU and teaching in the Oklahoma Panhandle for at least two years.
Students will only pay the cost to rent school books.
Applications will be accepted beginning in 2019, with recipients announced on July 1, 2019.
Preference will be awarded to students with an ACT score of 19 or above, a qualifying OGET score and who plan to teach in the Oklahoma Panhandle.
