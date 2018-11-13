Nathaniel Jouett to appear in court for decision on amenability hearing

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - Nathaniel Jouett, the 17-year-old accused of opening fire at the Clovis-Carver Public Library, killing two and wounding four others, will appear in court Tuesday, Nov. 13.
According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s office, a motion has been filed for the sentencing portion of the case to be moved to juvenile court. Jouett’s lawyer also wants him to have an amenability hearing to decide whether or not he’s responsive to treatment.
A judge will decide whether there will be an amenability hearing at this court appearance. At the hearing, the judge will decide if the case will be moved to juvenile court.
Jouett’s sentencing could range from probation up to two life sentences plus 96 years.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.