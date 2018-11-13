League of Women Voters hosting program on history of Amarillo Barrio

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Voters will have the opportunity to learn about the historical and cultural value of the Barrio neighborhood.
The Amarillo League of Women Voters is hosting their “Amarillo Barrio Historical District: Past, Present and Future” program on Nov. 14 at Red Lobster.
The program will be presented by Teresa Cervantez Kennedy, an Amarillo author.
Those interested should arrive at Red Lobster before 11:30 a.m. and the program will run until 1:00 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.