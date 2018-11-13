Kids in Amarillo enjoy their first snow day in almost two years

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - According to NewsChannel10′s Doppler Dave Oliver, we’re coming up on almost two years since Amarillo has had significant snowfall.
Today, many schools in the Panhandle were either delayed or cancelled but that didn’t stop families from going outside.
At Thompson Park, families brought last minute sleds that were everything from baking pans to cardboard boxes.
“School was cancelled for us today,” said mom Ali Sanders. “There was a lot of pent-up energy in the house, so we decided to come over here to the park where I know there’s a big hill and we’ve been sledding.”
After speaking with Sander’s daughters, Berkley and Brooklyn Tiemann, it was obvious they were very excited to have a snow day.
14-year-old TyDreonna Tutson expressed her excitement as well.
“[I’m] very excited. We do this like every year. It’s like a tradition we do every time it snows, we go sledding.”
Regardless of the cold temperatures and difficult road conditions, families were still happy to see some snow in the Panhandle.
Sanders said, “I really didn’t think it was gonna happen! Sometimes they say it’s gonna snow then we get a little bit, but this was for real this time. It’s a nice little surprise.”
