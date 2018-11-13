Icy conditions expected overnight as melted snow freezes

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation has been hard at work all day clearing roadways for drivers in our area. And they’re expecting another long night ahead.
“As we move into Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday we do expect, even though the sun has come out a bit and melted the some of the snow and ice away, it’s going to freeze back up this evening,” said Public Information Officer for TXDOT Amarillo Sonja Gross. “It could be slushy, it could be slick, there’s no telling what’s going to happen with this. But it can be treacherous.”
Chief Meteorologist “Doppler” Dave Oliver said the melting snow is expected to cause a few problems for residents.
“Notice the slush, if that slush continues and didn’t melt off tonight, all that moisture that’s kind of leaking out of that slush, that’s going to refreeze tonight," he said. “So those are the areas that you want to pay attention to. Under bridges, places that didn’t get sun and melt off, the north sides of buildings and parking lots and even your sidewalk. Those are the places that are going to be refrozen.”
TXDOT began preparing roads as early as last week for the snow.
They want drivers to be mindful as they continue to do their jobs throughout the evening.
“We had at least two incidents this morning where two of our trucks were rear-ended, one was a regular pickup truck another one was a snow plow and that was simply because the drivers were not giving our snow plows and trucks enough room to do their jobs," said Gross.
She said they will monitor the conditions and treat problem areas to make it easier on those traveling tonight and tomorrow morning.
“The only thing we can really do now is monitor the conditions, put sand down and other mixtures down to give traction to areas particularly intersections, overpasses and bridges to give that little extra traction to areas that tend to ice up and cause problems for motorists,” said Gross. “And if necessary, we’ll get out there and blade and do what we can to keep the ice from becoming a problem.”
