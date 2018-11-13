California Governor requests help from Texas to fight wildfires

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Due to the recent outbreak of wildfires, the governor of California has requested help from the State of Texas.
Texas is prepared to send 50 engines and 200 firefighters to California to fight the wildfires. The Amarillo Fire Department is sending their own five firefighters and one engine to report in LA County until December 1.
“They’re going to report to LA County. Once they report there, they will get an assignment. So, they could be helping with the wildfires there, they could be back filling stations. We’ve been told that there are as much as 60 fire stations that are empty in LA County because their personnel is fighting the wildfires. So, once they get there, they will get their assignment and get to work,” Amarillo Fire Department Captain Kyle Joy.
The group of Amarillo firefighters have experience, additional certification and training specifically in fighting fires in wildlife and urban interface zones.
"This is kind of an extraordinary situation, the way it’s all gone down in California, so it’s going to be a lot more wild land, urban interface which is structures mixed in with the wild land. So lots of devastation is what we are expecting. Based on what we usually do, they are going to have us in a base camp with probably 3,000 other people, we’ll be sleeping in tents. Just trying to do our part and make a difference,” said Beau Hargrave, Amarillo Fire Department.
AFD Captain Joy is prepared to send more personnel if the wildfires continue longer than anticipated.
