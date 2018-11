The City of Borger Fire Department joined a team of 200 Texas firefighters as they deployed for California yesterday. Borger Fire Department sent a crew of three trucks and seven firefighters . Assistance was requested by the State of California and granted by the State of Texas. These brave firefighters will embark on a 14-day deployment to assist the State of California in managing the ongoing inferno that is currently engulfing parts of their state. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of our brave firefighters and the State of California.