Global stocks mixed after Wall Street tech sell-off

OPEC: Saudi Arabia said the oil cartel and allied crude producers will likely need to cut supplies, perhaps by as much as 1 million barrels of oil a day, to rebalance the market after U.S. sanctions failed to cut Iran's output. Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih's comments showed the balancing act U.S. allies face in dealing with President Donald Trump's actions. Trump has demanded OPEC increase production to drive down U.S. gasoline prices. Al-Falih, who on Sunday said the kingdom would cut production by more than 500,000 barrels per day in December, said Saudi Arabia gave customers "100 percent of what they asked for." That appeared to be a veiled reference to Trump.