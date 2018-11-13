Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society asking for donations for surgical tool cleaner

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society is trying to contain the Amarillo dog and cat population with a new program that will neuter and spade the animals at a low cost.
However, they’re in need of a very important surgical tool that they don’t have.
The APHS neuters and spades two to three dogs a day, and they’re currently borrowing the Animal Management and Welfare autoclave to conduct the surgeries.
“An autoclave actually sterilizes all of our surgery tools and drapes, so we can have everything sterilized for surgery. It’s very important for us to have one," said Jacinda Diaz, Veterinary Administrator at Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society. “If it wasn’t for Animal Management and Welfare for letting us borrow theirs for the last two weeks, we would have had to stop all surgeries for the past two weeks. So, like I said, it is very important for us to have.”
In order to do more surgeries, they need $5,000 in donations for a new autoclave tool.
APHS is also starting a new program to spade and neuter cats and dogs for a low cost.
The program is called the Public Spade and Neuter for Cats and Dogs Program, which also includes micro-chipping and rabies shots.
Diaz says the surgeries will cost less than if you went to a vet or clinic.
“We are just trying to help the public at low cost. If we don’t have an autoclave, than we can’t get as many as we need to get done because the city is also doing their fixing as well, so, they need their autoclave back,” said Diaz.
To donate to The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society, click here.
