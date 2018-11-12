Wesley named Semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Red Raider Wide Receiver Antoine Wesley has been named one of 11 Semifinalists for The Biletnikoff Award, which is awards to College Football’s best receiver.
Wesley has been sensation this season as he’s the Red Raiders leading receiver. In 10 games, he has 78 catches for 1,347 yards and 9 touchdowns. He has averaged 135 yards a game receiving.
This past Saturday against Texas, Wesley had eight catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
The three finalists for The Biletnikoff Award will be announced November 19th. The winner will be presented December 6th on the Home Depot College Football Awards show.
Wesley and the Red Raiders visit Kansas State 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.