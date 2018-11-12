Pantex Plant to hold emergency drill

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Pantex Plant’s Emergency Management Department will be holding an emergency exercise on November 13.
The plant said the exercise will test the emergency personnel’s ability to respond quickly and effectively to emergency situations to ensure the public, Pantex employees and environment would be safe in the event of an actual emergency.
The exercise will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
If anyone sees suspicious activity before or after the emergency exercise to report it to (806) 477-5000.
