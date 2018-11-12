Monday AM snow update

Light to moderate snow will continue to fall this morning with bands of heavy snow possible. Snow will end by late morning. Be sure to take it slow while heading out on the roadways. Temps will stay well below normal in the 20′s and 30′s. Winds will be out if the north at 10-20 mph gusts up to 30 mph will be possible. Gusty winds will cause blowing snow and low visibility. Overnight skies clear out but temps drop into the teens and single digits. it will be the coldest night of the season. We gradually warm back up through the end of the week.