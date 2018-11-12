Shooting in Amarillo leaves 1 dead, 1 arrested

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man is behind bars after a shooting on Sunday night left another man dead.
Around 11:24 p.m., Amarillo police were dispatched to the 100 block of N Maryland Street on a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Mark Pickering, 59, dead in a home.
Police say Aaron Reed, 34, was inside of the home with Pickering’s body.
They believe the two got into an argument, which led to Pickering being shot to death by Reed.
Reed was arrested for murder and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
The murder is being investigated by the APD Special Crimes Unit.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call (806) 378-3468.
