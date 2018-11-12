It's done: Jimmy Butler trade to Philadelphia completed

Saric and Covington were key players for Philadelphia, combining to make 398 starters including playoffs for the 76ers during their time with the club. Saric averaged 13.5 points with the 76ers over parts of three seasons, while Covington averaged 12.9 points during his five seasons with Philly. They were the starting forwards for the 76ers in nearly every game last season, when Philadelphia had its best record since 2000-01 — the last time that the franchise went to the NBA Finals.