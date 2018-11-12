Happy State Bank robber sentenced

Earlier that same day, at 1:46 p.m., the Texas Tech University Police Department (TTU PD) was notified of a suspicious package at Talkington Hall, Z2-D Parking Lot, 1803 Boston Avenue, Lubbock, Texas. TTU PD officers responded to that location and saw a gray Ford F-150 with its gas tank lid open. There were galvanized pipes with caps on both ends and duct tape around them hanging from the gas tank lid by a string. There was also a cell phone on the pipes with wires going from the phone to the pipes. TTU PD evacuated Merket Alumni Center, Talkington Hall, Horn Hall, and Knapp Hall. Upon further examination, the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad determined that the device was inert and processed it for evidence.