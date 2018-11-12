A Great Task: Fritch native leads civil operations for Counter-drug Task Force

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Specialist Samuel Villa-Smith said he was led by a sense of civic responsibility in becoming a member of the Texas Army National Guard.
Now that he is the only civil operator in the Panhandle for the Counter-drug Task Force, he feels a sense of responsibility to his own community--- one that comes from a personal experience.
Villa-Smith grew up in Fritch and his fondest memories are with his dad, learning to fish and camp out at Lake Meredith.
He describes his father as a gentle and loving man.
But a man overcome with a lifetime struggle with addiction.
“Basically my father had struggled with addiction his entire life and although he had a kind heart and was a good man, he was ultimately kind of enslaved by that addiction,” said Villa-Smith.
It was two years ago that struggle took a turn for the worse.
“He’d been trying to get ahold of me and I just for whatever reason was unable to get back in touch with him,” said Villa-Smith. “It wasn’t until later that my grandmother called me and said ‘Samuel, your daddy’s dead. He’s gone.’”
Villa-Smith turned his pain into purpose when he became a civil operator for the Texas National Guard Joint Counter-drug Task Force.
“It’s so important that we reach out to our local communities and it’s so important that we build these relationships because someone like my father, had he had access to the right resources, had he had the ability to actually get the help that he needed from a community that was going all in the same direction, maybe things could have turned out a little bit differently,” he said. “But as it stood, he wasn’t able to and eventually that addiction claimed his life.”
He’s now in Amarillo, working as a civil operator for the Texas Panhandle region.
It’s his personal mission to create change in his community.
“My focus here is it comes from passion, it comes from heart,” said Villa-Smith. “It doesn’t come from some sort of a government prescribed way to ‘This is what you will do and this is it.’ There is that aspect, of course, but there’s also the fact that I have passion in this and I really care about this community. So that’s what really led to me to get involved. But even though it’s the government’s directive to get involved in that way, it was really an honor for me and it’s something I’m running with. And I really love it.”
Villa-Smith is already meeting with community members to form strategies to promote anti-drug initiatives in the region.
“One thing that I’ve been doing recently within the civil operations realm is I’ve been meeting with concerned citizens and they have been getting together and discussing the way forward to apply those evidence based prevention techniques to the actual community," he said. “So they’ve been talking about partnering together and this is just an organic, grassroots thing.”
Under his guidance a task force, or coalition, is in the process of forming called Texas Youth Empowerment in the 806.
“We right now are getting data and trends on the current issues impacting youth and families,” said community advocate and coalition leader Diane Wilson. “So we want to work with various agencies to get that data and information because we do know that data can drive decisions, but it’s really the community the impedes the action toward what benefits the entire community.”
“The unique thing about civil ops is the organization which will eventually form coalitions, these coalitions and community-based organizations, they will determine their own goals for the future,” said Villa-Smith. “They will determine what it is that will suit this community best based upon level of expertise and education and just the people that are here that have lived here for so long, they’re going to be able to kind of be a part of that decision-making process on their own and we as National Guard will support that.”
Villa-Smith said his own father could have benefit from a group under the guidance of the Counter-drug Task Force.
“He could walk into one of these community-based organizations, they could redirect him that way and he would be able to get the help that he needs,” he said. “Instead of how it’s been done for years in various parts of the country where those relationships, they don’t really exist because people don’t know if they’re duplicating efforts or if they’re moving in different directions.”
Thinking fondly of the man he was, Villa-Smith believes his father would be proud of his efforts and this great task he’s taking on with the Counter-drug Task Force in the region they both call home.
“I think he would be proud of not just me, but what everybody in this community is doing,” he said. “It may take 5 years, it may take 30 years. But we’re going to see it through. We’re going to keep going and we’re not going to stop until we reduce that demand and we help our community. And that’s really the message I think that deserves to be told.”
