Dalhart man dies in head-on collision with semi-truck
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 12, 2018 at 11:05 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 11:05 AM

HARTLEY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - One person has died after a head-on collision involving a semi-truck in Harltey County on Sunday.

Around 5:20 a.m., 76-year-old Larry Williams of Liberal, Kansas was driving a semi-truck northeast on US-54 around 20 miles southwest of Dalhart.

At the same time, 33-year-old Luis Orrantia of Dalhart was driving a pickup truck southwest on US-54 when DPS officials say he veered over into oncoming traffic and collided head-on into Williams' semi-truck.

Orrantia was pronounced dead on the scene. DPS officials say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Williams was transported to the Coon County Memorial Hospital in Dalhart with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

