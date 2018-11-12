City of Amarillo to provide shelter for homeless to stay warm this winter

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will be providing shelter at their Code Blue Warming Station to help the homeless stay warm during the winter months.
The Code Blue Warming Station will open tonight at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center located at 200 South Taylor Street.
The city asks that if you see anyone out past 6:00 p.m. that appears to be in need of shelter to call (806) 414-2243 and a Code Blue team will be dispatched to help.
The organization is asking for the following donations:
- Adult coats/jackets
- Fleece blankets
- Sugar for coffee
- Individual packages of hot chocolate
- Travel size toiletries (ex: soap, shampoo, toothpaste, etc.)
- Cups of noodle soup
- Snacks in self-contained packages (ex: cheese and crackers)
Donations can be dropped off at the warming station.
The city is also in need of volunteers for shifts at 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.
For more information or to sign-up to volunteer, visit the City of Amarillo’s Facebook page.
