Amarillo Professional Baseball to announce team name and logo Tuesday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Professional Baseball team will announce the team name and logo on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
A news conference is scheduled to take place at 1:00 p.m. to reveal the team name.
“The wait is officially over,” said Amarillo Professional Baseball President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “After months of tireless preparation, we are ready to launch and share one of the most exciting brands in baseball with our fans in Amarillo, the Texas Panhandle and around the globe.”
In May, five finalists for the “Name the Team” sweepstakes were announced. Those finalists include the Amarillo Boot Scooters, Amarillo Bronc Busters, Amarillo Jerky, Amarillo Long Haulers and Amarillo Sod Poodles. After the announcement, many Amarilloans called for the team to go back to the drawing board. Someone even started an online petition asking the team to choose five other finalists.
One of the names, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, began to generate a lot of hype throughout Amarillo. There was a mixture of opinions ranging from anger to confusion to excitement.
NewsChannel 10 will stream the news conference of the announcement live. You can watch the live news conference of the name announcement here.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.