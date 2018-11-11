4 year old child has died after two vehicle accident on Amarillo Blvd.

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One child has died after a two vehicle accident Friday evening.
Around 10:30 p.m. police observed a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of East Amarillo Blvd. and Grant.
A Jeep Wrangler was southbound on Grant and rolled through a stop sign. The Jeep was struck by a Lexus that was eastbound on East Amarillo Boulevard.
A 4 year old female in the Jeep died at the scene as a result of injuries received in the collision.
The driver of the Jeep, a 20 year old female, was uninjured in the crash.
A 5 year old male passenger and 17 year old female passenger were taken to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries.
A 24 year old female passenger in the Jeep was also uninjured.
The driver of the Lexus, a 20 year old male, was uninjured.
The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
Justice of the Peace Debbie Horn has ordered an autopsy.
