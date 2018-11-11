Winter Storm Nears

Sunday is looking much colder with highs peaking in the upper 30s to lower 40s then rapidly dropping through the day. Expect increasing cloud cover along with North winds. By late Sunday night, snow should start to develop. The snow could be moderate to heavy at times accompanied by a gusty North wind.
Snow totals are up in the air due to weather models struggling with the heaviest snow banding. Spots that encounter heavy snow banding could see 3-5 inches of snow or even higher. Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the moderate to heavy snow but also hazardous driving. Please give extra time to your morning commutes.