PARC fundraiser benefits adults in need across the high plains

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An art show fundraiser Saturday evening benefits adults in need across the high plains.
The Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center, or The PARC held One on One, a one of a kind art show, focusing on collaboration and cooperation.
Organizers say this event makes a big difference in the community.
“We are making a huge impact, not only on individuals but on the community, because when they come to The PARC and begin to find ourselves. They begin to find the confidence to step out of homelessness. They also begin the rebuilding process and step out of that place and become independent and they become contributing members to our community,” said PARC Executive Director Valerie Gooch.
For more information on The PARC and how to donate visit www.theparc.net/
