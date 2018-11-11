Mahomes throws 2 TD passes as Chiefs beat Cardinals 26-14

Mahomes threw for 249 yards at was too with two TD strikes to Hill, but it was the second one that sent the Chiefs' first-year starter past Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the single-season TD record. It was the 31st for Mahomes — with six games yet to play — and it helped lift Kansas City to a 26-14 victory over the Cardinals and another game closer to the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.