Local business supports Dumas High School football coach battling cancer

DUMAS, TX (KFDA) - A&G Auto Repair in Dumas held an oil change fundraiser for Coach Antonio Murga, who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
The company opened their doors outside their regular hours to offer oil changes for just $25.
All proceeds will go to Coach Murga’s family to help pay for medical expenses.
If you missed the oil change fundraiser, you can still make a donation to Coach Murga and his family at their GoFundMe page.
A&G’s owner Orlando Camacho said they held an oil change fundraiser several years ago when Dumas High School coach Ryne Erickson died in an accident.
For them, this is another way to get Dumas residents involved in supporting a member of the community in need.
“God’s blessed us with this business so anytime we can help and bless others, God kind of talks to us and says ‘Hey, you need to do this’ and we’ve got to follow through with what He says,” said Camacho. “Thank you for everyone that’s come out and shown up and God bless them. Keep Coach Murga in their prayers.”
