Japan's Kashima wins Asian Champions League for 1st time

A female Iranian spectator waves a flag of her favorite team Persepolis prior to start their soccer match with Japan's Kashima Antlers during the 2nd leg of the Asian Champions League finals at the Azadi (freedom) stadium in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Authorities allowed a select group of women into Azadi stadium to watch men's soccer match, a rare move in the Islamic theocracy. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution women have not been allowed to watch men's soccer matches in stadiums, though they have occasionally been allowed to watch volleyball and basketball in stadiums. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) (Vahid Salemi)