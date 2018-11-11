Fist Alert Weather: Tracking a Winter Storm

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Temperatures have warmed into the lower to mid 40s but the cold air will quickly take over.
It will only get colder as the day progresses. The forecast is still looking good for snowfall, however the problem is if we see heavy snow banding.
Unfortunately weather models are struggling with the exact location of the band.
Banding makes or breaks a forecast, and can be the difference from a lot of snow to very little.
As of right now, if you are in the WINTER STORM WARNING, then you could see 4-6″ of snow or even higher.
Keep in the mind the forecast will continue to evolve.
Besides the snow, we will also have to deal with gusty North winds so the snow will be wind blown at times.
Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the moderate to heavy snowfall but mainly for the hazardous driving.
Monday morning’s driving commute will be very treacherous with decent snowfall accumulations and blowing snow. Please give extra time to your commutes.
