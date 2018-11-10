Ringing in the season: Salvation Army in need of volunteers for the holidays

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Amarillo is offering plenty of ways for you to help join in on their fight for good this year.
Beginning next week, you’ll start hearing the ringing of the bells and see the famed red kettles in over 40 locations throughout Amarillo.
The Salvation Army is hoping to get enough volunteers so they don’t have to pay people to man the kettles, which will allow donations to help even more people in the community.
“Bell ringing is one of the largest fundraisers that we do during the year,” said Kraig Stockstill, Director of Social Services at The Salvation Army of Amarillo. “If we have volunteers ring the bells, then we don’t have to pay people to ring the bells and 100% of those proceeds can go to the support of the services here at The Salvation Army.”
If you can’t be a bell-ringer, the Salvation Army asks you to think of them when you’re baking some Thanksgiving treats for your loved ones.
“We have one full time lady who is our kitchen manager and she’s making meals for about 400 people that day,” said Stephanie Pena, Public Relations and Donor Development Director at The Salvation Army of Amarillo. “If you’re baking a dessert, we ask you to bake an extra one and drop it by the Salvation Army for the week of Thanksgiving.”
You can also join in on the fight for good by helping distribute angels at the Angel Tree at Westgate Mall beginning on Monday all the way through to December 19th.
“Our new majors that are here, they said they lived in other cities, and hadn’t seen a community like ours that is so kind and compassionate to those in need,” said Pena. It’s an important time, while it’s the giving season to give back either your time or monetary decisions. If you have kiddos, you can have them come out to the Angel Tree at the mall and show them a way that you can give back to kids in need and people in need."
If you’d like to volunteer with The Salvation Army this holiday season, you can call (806) 373- 6631 and ask to speak with Stephanie Pena.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.