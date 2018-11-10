1 man in custody after late night homicide in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One man is dead after a Friday night shooting in north Amarillo.
Around 11:30 p.m., Amarillo police responded to sounds of a gunshot in the 700 block of North Arthur.
Officers found Brandal Johnson, 39, in the street dead from a gunshot wound.
APD Special Crimes Unit investigated the incident and spoke to multiple witnesses.
Errick Smith, 45, was arrested for the murder and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
Anyone with information on this incident call APD Special Crimes Unit at 378-9468.
