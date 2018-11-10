Hartley Volunteer Fire Department rallies behind fire family

HARTLEY, TX (KFDA) - The Hartley Volunteer Fire Department is rallying behind a family who it considers family.
Now, members are working to ease the burden of medical costs.
Alex Brubacher is your average, active teenager.
“I like hunting, and fishing and outdoor stuff,” he said.
But in his spare time, more than likely, you’ll find him at the Hartley Volunteer Fire Department.
“I wanted to be a firefighter when [my] dad started to being a firefighter,” said Alex. “It’s just the dream.”
With his father and older brother in the department, helping others is a family tradition.
That’s why fellow first responders didn’t hesitate to help when Alex received news that would change his life: acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
“It’s just kinda like being healthy and all the sudden I’m sick,” said Alex.
Helping out is something the department’s EMS director and chaplain, Danny Sadler, said he expects them to do.
“We really are family,” said Sadler. “We care about each other and they’ve been there for me when I was in need. They’ve been there for others. This is kind of a big need, so we’re trying to have a big response. It’s just what we do.”
Alex’s parents Risa and Jeremy Brubacher said it didn’t take long for the community of Hartley to step up.
“You name it, people have just rallied around us and really will do whatever,” said Risa. “Anything we need, they’re there for us.”
“You know you have friends and all the sudden this happens and its just been incredible the support we’ve felt,” said Jeremy. “From our church family, and from the fire department and from our neighbors- it’s just incredible.”
Jeremy said it’s no surprise his fellow firefighters are fundraising for his family.
“We’re a bunch of brothers, and it’s all based on trust,” he said. “Because you gotta know that when we’re all out on a fire or whatever, there’s someone behind you that cares just as much about you as they do about themselves. So it transfers into stuff like this too. When we need help, they’re there to help us."
“I think it means a lot to him too because he kinda, he looks forward to the time he’ll be on the fire department too,” said Jeremy.
With months of chemotherapy ahead of him, Alex remains optimistic. And while he may not be able to fight fires just yet, it’s clear he was meant for one thing:
“Serving the community,” said Alex.
The Hartley Volunteer Fire Department is raffling off a gun, with proceeds going toward Alex’s family.
If you would like to buy a raffle ticket or make a contribution to the Brubacher family, call (806)340-4465.
