Downtown building receives state recognition for innovative construction

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Six Car and Crush's new location in a joint building downtown received first place in the new construction category for an annual award from the Texas Downtown Association.
“It’s the first new construction on Polk Street since the 1980′s," said executive director of Center City of Amarillo Beth Duke. “It has new life because it has Crush Wine Bar & Grill, it has Six Car Brew Pub and a beautiful outdoor stage and patio area. They wanted the building to have an impact that was both iconic and inspirational.”
Co-owner of Six Car, Colin Cummings said the visionaries behind the construction of the building wanted to incorporate the old with the new.
“I know the concept they were after was a building that blended with the landscape of downtown Amarillo, but also evoked current trends and architecture and a more contemporary vision for what architecture, where it is now as an art,” he said.
“To be one of the businesses that gets to take advantage of a rooftop patio like we have, of the courtyard space that’s next to us. Just of this spot on Polk St., 7th and Polk, which Polk is such a historical street in Amarillo. We feel like it means that we are anchoring and revival in downtown development.”
Duke believes these characteristics make the building stand-out and contributes to the revitalization of Polk Street and Downtown Amarillo.
“These two restaurants are a big part of our downtown revitalization,” she said. “With these two new restaurants we now have 37 restaurants in our downtown dining district and it’s so exciting because we know when people travel, they shop and they eat.”
Crush Wine Bar manager David Ballard said the new construction attracts visitors and locals to downtown.
“I really like to meet new people and there’s a lot of people in Amarillo that don’t come downtown that come downtown now,” he said.
“The fact that we beat out who knows how many projects around the state of Texas in little old Amarillo, I think is something the people of Amarillo should be proud of,” said Cummings. “And that they should come witness. Come take a look at this building, come walk around the space in both restaurants. Enjoy a night out on Polk Street and see what a downtown dining and evening experience can be like.”
