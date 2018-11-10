Amarillo Fire Department welcomes 12 new rookies

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Today is day two of the Amarillo Fire Department’s six week training for their new rookies.
The rookies already have their required basic EMT license and have gone through the fire academy. Now, they are getting extra training to prepare to start in December.
Firefighters used to get hired at the department and then get the training they needed. Now, they are required to be trained and go through the fire academy before they’re hired.
“We don’t just put them out on a fire truck right away. We give them some training in advance,” said Dana Havlik, Amarillo Fire Department Training Chief. “These skills will consist of the basic skills they learned in the fire academy but how we do it out in the Amarillo Fire Department. It’s not just as simple as pulling a hose and putting the fire out. There are a lot of jobs on the fire ground that have to be accomplished.”
Many of the rookies are excited for their training so they can start working. For some, however, their passion comes from more than just fighting fires.
One rookie was influenced to become a firefighter after he was helped by firefighters when he was younger.
“If I can make someone else feel the same way I felt, calm, during that situation when something bad is happening, then being a fireman, I know how they feel, so I can relate to them," said rookie Carlos Cruz.
Another rookie knows what to expect from training and is seeing it through to the end, knowing it will all be worth it when the training is finished.
“It’s gonna be tough,” said rookie Hayden Gibbs. “I know it’s gonna be a lot of fun, it’s gonna be very rigorous, very physical and they’re gonna make sure we have what it takes. It’s a dream come true.”
