Active Weekend

Tomorrow may be slightly warmer, but quite blustery with SW winds gusting over 30mph. Colder air returns on Sunday as a strong front drops us back to 40 or below during the day. An upper level system will swing in behind the cold air Sunday night and snow is expected to spread across the region late Sunday night. Right now it looks like there is the potential for a couple to a few inches of snow by Monday morning. We will keep everyone up to date as the storm system nears and we are in First Alert mode for wintry conditions by Monday morning.