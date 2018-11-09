17-year-old arrested for Clovis burglaries

CURRY COUNTY, NM (KFDA) - Detectives of the Clovis Police Department arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Clovis.
Burglaries were reported from Don Maria’s Restaurant, The Cross Fit Gym and the Rock and Roll Cafe from mid-October through early November.
Detectives say they received a search warrant for the suspects house and found property from the burglaries of the three businesses inside the home.
The 17-year-old was taken into custody on four counts of delinquent acts of commercial burglary and was taken to the Curry County Juvenile Detention Center.
