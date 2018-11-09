17-year-old arrested for Clovis burglaries

Detectives of the Clovis Police Department arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Clovis.
By Britt Snipes | November 8, 2018 at 8:45 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 8:45 PM

CURRY COUNTY, NM (KFDA) - Detectives of the Clovis Police Department arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Clovis.

The Curry County Crime Stoppers posted a photo on Monday of the suspect burglarizing Don Maria’s Restaurant and said he had also been breaking into homes in Clovis.

Burglaries were reported from Don Maria’s Restaurant, The Cross Fit Gym and the Rock and Roll Cafe from mid-October through early November.

Detectives say they received a search warrant for the suspects house and found property from the burglaries of the three businesses inside the home.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody on four counts of delinquent acts of commercial burglary and was taken to the Curry County Juvenile Detention Center.

