Tracking a cooler Veterans Day weekend

Its another chilly morning with wind chill temps in the 20′s and teens. Skies will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon with highs today in the 40′s and low 50′s. It will be a chilly evening for football with temps dropping into the 30′s and 20′s overnight. Saturday will be a warmer day with temps in the upper 50′s and low 60′s under sunny skies. Our next system and cold front move in Sunday into Monday with temps dropping back into the 40′s and 30′s. Snow will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning.