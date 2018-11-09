Syria says military freed 19 hostages held by IS since July

FILE - In this Thursday, July 26, 2018, file photo, released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Abeer Shalgheen and her four children after being freed by the Islamic State group that kidnapped them on July 25 during a raid by the extremists on the southern province of Sweida. Syrian troops have liberated 19 women and children hostages held by the Islamic State group since July in a military operation in the country's center, ending a crisis that has stunned Syria's Druze minority, state media reported Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (SANA via AP, File) (AP)